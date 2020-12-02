Reported by 9to5Mac, SpotHero, the popular parking app that lets drivers search and reserve a parking space in 300 major cities, has announced that it is adding support for Apple Carplay.

The addition of CarPlay will allow users to search for and book a parking space from the SpotHero app through Apple's Carplay experience rather than having to use the website or iPhone app.

SpotHero notes that, while the iPhone app supports earlier versions of iOS, using SpotHero with Carplay will require an iPhone with iOS 14 installed.

Drivers can book and pay for parking near their destination, rebook at a recently visited parking facility or pull up an existing parking pass while en route to a destination. SpotHero joins the CarPlay app ecosystem that includes navigation, audio, communication and more. To get started with this CarPlay integration, drivers need the latest version of the SpotHero app and iOS 14.

You can download SpotHero for free from the App Store. Check out SpotHero's announcement in which it shows how CarPlay support will work: