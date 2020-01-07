Patricia Arquette has signed on to star in "Severance," reports Variety. The star recently won a Golden Globe for a role in the Hulu series "The Act" and will work opposite Adam Scott in Apple's new show.

Arquette has already worked with show director Ben Stiller, with the pair having teamed up on Showtime's "Escape at Dannemora." The actor was also rewarded with a Golden Globe for her work on that show, too. No doubt Apple will be hoping for a repeat performance here.