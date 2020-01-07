What you need to know
- Patricia Arquette has signed on to star in "Severance."
- She'll play opposite Adam Scott.
- The show is directed by Ben Stiller.
Patricia Arquette has signed on to star in "Severance," reports Variety. The star recently won a Golden Globe for a role in the Hulu series "The Act" and will work opposite Adam Scott in Apple's new show.
Arquette has already worked with show director Ben Stiller, with the pair having teamed up on Showtime's "Escape at Dannemora." The actor was also rewarded with a Golden Globe for her work on that show, too. No doubt Apple will be hoping for a repeat performance here.
The series is a workplace drama that introduces Lumen Industries, a company that's looking to take work-life balance to a new level. Scott will star as Mark, an employee with a dark past trying to put himself back together. Arquette will star as Mark's boss.
There's currently no expected date for when the show will be available on Apple TV+, but we're lead to believe that work has been going on behind the scene for months already.
"Severance" will be exclusively available via Apple TV+, Apple's video streaming service. It runs $4.99 per month but buyers of Apple hardware can get a year free, too.
