What you need to know
- Popular naval strategy game Abandon Ship is coming to iPhone and iPad.
- Gamers can download Abandon Ship from June 14.
Fans of the popular Abandon Ship game on Steam will soon be able to plunder the high seas on their iPhone and iPad as well. The game will launch on Apple's devices via the App Store in June.
Available for pre-registration via the App Store now, Abandon Ship will see gamers take to the seas in an "Age of Sail" ship, battling the elements, sea monsters, and other ships and their crews in an attempt to get the upper hand. But don't worry, even if your ship gets destroyed, it isn't the end for you!
Life in this world can be brutal. Death is permanent. But the journey doesn't end if your vessel is destroyed. You are the Captain, and as long as the Captain is alive, there is always hope. By escaping to a Lifeboat, or even being stranded, alone in the water, there is a chance to survive and fight your way back to the top.
The game itself is "inspired by Naval Oil Paintings" and looks gorgeous. But don't take my word for it, the mobile announcement trailer should give you a good look at what's in store!
Engage in piracy and become a hunted Captain. Take command of an 'Age of Sail' ship and her crew, exploring a vast, story-filled world that reacts to your decisions. Engage enemy vessels, fortifications and sea monsters in brutal tactical combat, all framed in an art style inspired by classic Naval Oil Paintings.
The App Store listing for Abandon Ship says it's expected to debut on June 14 and will be free with in-app purchases. You can pre-register for the download now! If you've always fancied yourself as a budget Jack Sparrow, this is the best iPhone game for you!
