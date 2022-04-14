Fans of the popular Abandon Ship game on Steam will soon be able to plunder the high seas on their iPhone and iPad as well. The game will launch on Apple's devices via the App Store in June.

Available for pre-registration via the App Store now, Abandon Ship will see gamers take to the seas in an "Age of Sail" ship, battling the elements, sea monsters, and other ships and their crews in an attempt to get the upper hand. But don't worry, even if your ship gets destroyed, it isn't the end for you!

Life in this world can be brutal. Death is permanent. But the journey doesn't end if your vessel is destroyed. You are the Captain, and as long as the Captain is alive, there is always hope. By escaping to a Lifeboat, or even being stranded, alone in the water, there is a chance to survive and fight your way back to the top.

The game itself is "inspired by Naval Oil Paintings" and looks gorgeous. But don't take my word for it, the mobile announcement trailer should give you a good look at what's in store!