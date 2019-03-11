PDP's line of wired Fight Pad Pro controllers for Nintendo Switch is expanding! Last year, the company debuted the controller in three styles based on three fan-favorite characters: Mario, Zelda, and Pikachu. Now just six months later, two new options are making their way to retailers: Luigi and Princess Peach.

Similarly priced at $24.99 to their previously-released counterparts, the new PDP Fight Pad Pro controllers allow you to swap out their traditional C-Stick for a full-size stick and feature a 10-foot USB cable to give you a bit more room to play. You might recognize the design too, as they've been modeled after the original GameCube controller. These are compatible with any Nintendo Switch game that supports the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, including Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and have been officially licensed by Nintendo.

If you're ready to grab one of the latest releases, GameStop and PDP's website have them in stock and available today at $24.99. Meanwhile, they're set to be released at Amazon on May 15.

See at PDP

