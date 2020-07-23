Last week, NBCUniversal introduced Peacock TV, the latest video streaming service to launch in the United States. Unlike Disney+, Apple TV+, and HBO Max before it, Peacock TV offers a free tier alongside paid options. This begs the question of whether other streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu should consider freebie plans. Perhaps, although viewers already have plenty of other free options to consider first. What is Peacock TV's free service? Not everything in the world of cord-cutting will cost you money. Peacock TV's free option includes thousands of hours of on-demand film and TV content and a sampling of its live streaming channels, such as Top Stories and Today All Day. What the free plan doesn't offer, however, is access to the service's original content, such as "Brave New World," and much of its library content. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo NBCUniversal should be praised for at least offering a piece of Peacock TV for free. And yet, there's no denying the goal here isn't to attract a long-standing army of free subscribers. Instead, it's about opening the paywall just enough to convince those doing the sampling to switch to a paid tier quickly. Whether NBCUniversal's gamble pays off is unknown at this point. However, if much of the country remains mostly locked down this fall and winter, someone at the company will deserve a raise. Peacock TV review: Even with no Olympics, the new streaming service scores

Other Freebie Opportunities Peacock isn't the only game in town, although some of the alternatives are better than others. Plex Live TV Perhaps the most interesting is also the newest. On Thursday, Plex began offering a free 80-channel Live TV package to go along with its ad-supported movies, podcasts, and streaming music. The service includes Reuters and Yahoo Finance, Tastemade, fubo Sports Network, kids shows like Toon Googles, and more. The new service requires no new hardware or setup and works through an updated Plex app across multiple platforms, including iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.

Pluto TV Pluto TV is available across all the common platforms and features on-demand movies and a selection of live TV channels. It recently started offering a sampling of select ViacomCBS shows, including "Survivor," "South Park," and "Star Trek: The Next Generation."

Sling TV Free Launched in May, Sling TV Free is similar to Peacock TV's free offering in that it offers a selection of movies and TV shows for absolutely nothing. All the content is ad-supported with many of the commercials designed to convince you to move up to a paid plan.