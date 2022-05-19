Pebblebee has today unveiled two brand new tracking accessories that work with Apple's Find My network.

The company said in a press release today:

Tired of playing lost and found with your keys, wallet, phone, bags, passport, and other belongings? Furthering its mission to help people easily track and locate frequently misplaced items, Pebblebee, a pioneer of smart tracking devices, today introduces two newly enhanced, rechargeable tracking products that are now compatible with the Apple Find My™ app: Pebblebee Clip and Pebblebee Card.

The new accessories can be used on either Apple's Find My network or with Pebblebee's app, which uses CrowdGPS to help you locate items and works on either iOS or Android.

Pebblebee Clip and Pebblebee Card are compatible with the Apple Find My app, and the Find Items app on Apple Watch, which leverage the Apple Find My network, a crowdsourced network of hundreds of millions of Apple devices that use Bluetooth wireless technology to detect missing devices or items nearby, and report their approximate location back to the owner.

The app uses a combination of sound and LEDs, as well as left-behind alerts, operating in a similar fashion to Apple's own AirTag. The Clip can be connected to basically anything and has a six-month battery life (and it's rechargeable.) The Card is good for 12 months on a single charge and is also rechargeable.

The Clip is $29.99 or $99 for a 4-pack, while the Pebblebee Card has a suggested retail price of $29.99. You can see more at Pebblebee here.