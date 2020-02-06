Sometimes the best apps are borne out of a very specific, often niche requirement that then turns out to be of mass appeal. That's the category I'd put this app in. Peek-a-View does one thing and it does it well – it allows you to give your phone to someone and know that they won't do anything untoward with your photos.

Developer Casey Liss explains why the app came about in its announcement blog post, and it's something that will instantly be familiar to anyone with young children.

When the Liss family visited Disney World and found that the only way to entertain a young child was to give her a phone full of photos, alarm bells rang.