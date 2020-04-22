It's Earth Day and Best Buy is offering some hefty discounts on Pela's eco-friendly iPhone cases for today only. The sale offers cases for iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 with prices from just $23.99. Considering these cases regularly sell for as much as $50 direct at Pela's site, these are some amazing deals for you and the planet.

Green choice Pela Eco-Friendly iPhone Cases This one-day sale features cases to fit iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 with various colors and styles on offer. All of the cases are made from bio-degradable materials while remaining durable enough to protect your phone from drops. From $24 See at Best Buy

Rather than using materials like plastic and rubber, Pela's cases use a unique blend of bioplastic elastomer and flax straw materials that it calls Flaxstic. The material is comprised of 45% renewable content and is compostable once you're done with it. It also has a lower carbon footprint and lower greenhouse gas emissions than traditional plastic. The FAQ at Pela's site explains in great detail the decisions that have been made in producing these cases to help reduce the impact on the environment, and it's definitely worth a read.

As well as being better for the planet, the Pela cases are also great for your phone. There are various colors and styles on sale, and each provides excellent drop and scratch-resistance. The Flaxstic material is durable and a raised bezel helps maintain the pristine condition of the screen. There are cutouts for all of the ports, cameras, mics and buttons, too, and the cases are each slim so add minimal bulk to your phone.

The Pela iPhone case sale is only available to day at Best Buy and some models have already sold out there. Be sure ot check out the whole sale and grab one for yourself this Earth Day while you still can. Pela is also offering a buy one, get one sale at its own site right now if you want to pick up a couple of different designs or grab one for yourself and a pal.