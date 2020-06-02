What you need to know
- Peloton has released an Apple TV app.
- The app brings access to Peloton's full library of on-demand classes.
- Thousands of workouts from over thirty instructors are available.
Today, popular workout-at-home company Peleton released a version of its app for the Apple TV. The app brings all of Peloton's work-at-home content to a dedicated app on the Apple TV. Previously, the only way to get Peloton on the Apple TV was to AirPlay content from an iPhone or iPad.
The Peloton app has already been available on the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch for a while now. Members can also access workouts through the built-in screen on the Peloton treadmill and bike.
Today's update is a welcome one, as those who have previously streamed workouts to an iPad or used AirPlay to get it on their Apple TV can now access all of their workouts directly through the Apple TV.
Peloton says that the app offers thousands of on-demand classes from over thirty instructors.
Transform your fitness routine at home or outside with thousands of on-demand classes taught by one of our 30+ world-class instructors—guaranteed to get you energized.
Get the workouts you need to meet your personal fitness goals, including indoor and outdoor running, strength, cycling, yoga, HIIT, meditation and more via your iPhone or iPad. Or, play on your TV via AirPlay or Chromecast. With motivating content and killer music, with Peloton you can turn any space or any equipment into your own private fitness studio.
According to Peloton, the workouts available cover a wide range of exercise types including running, biking, yoga, and HIIT workouts.
• Treadmill Running
• Outdoor Running (audio)
• Strength
• Yoga
• Indoor Cycling
• HIIT
• Meditation
• Stretching
• Cardio
• Walking
You can download the Peloton app for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV on the App Store.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
