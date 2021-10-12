What you need to know
- People are wearing wired EarPods like it's 2001 all over again.
- The trend seems to have been started by celebrities for reasons unknown.
Here's something you didn't expect to hear today — EarPods are fashionable again. Or, at least, wired headphones and earbuds are.
The news, as shocking as it might be, comes from a few different angles. It also isn't a new phenomenon, either. Back in 2019 Vogue suggested that celebs were ditching their AirPods in favor of something a little more "vintage." Now, TikTok has had its say, too.
Apparently, people are going back to wires because it's part of the "music aesthetic." That's a thing, see. It's the same as people who listen to vinyl records, too. According to the TikTok account @thedigitalfairy, at least.
Sure, why not. Also, today we all learned that music has an aesthetic.
I'd still very much wager that AirPods are the best iPhone listening experience you're going to come across right now, but I'm so far removed from being fashionable that I've yet to spell it right the first time all the way through this post. So there's that. But who am I to argue with the rich and famous?
Not a fan of EarPods but still looking to jump onto this new fashion trend? These are the best wired alternatives to EarPods we've seen. I'll be sticking to my AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, personally!
