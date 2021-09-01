In-person Today at Apple sessions are back at UK Apple Stores

Those looking to enjoy a Today at Apple session in the UK can now do so at their local Apple Store rather than online. Online sessions are available at Apple Stores across the United Kingdom including those in Birmingham and Edinburgh.

Today at Apple sessions have been an online-only affair for months thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic with Apple sharing videos via YouTube. However, with the UK COVID-19 situation improving and restrictions easing, Apple now believes in-person sessions are again possible.

One session, dubbed Video Walk — Manipulating Time, teaches people how to create awesome videos using their iPhone.

Add energy to your videos by manipulating time. Bring drama to a moment using Slo-mo. Capture a sunrise with time-lapse or hyperlapse. You'll learn how to shoot and create these videos using iPhone. Get hands-on with the latest iPhone in this session or bring your own. Recommended for all skill levels.

Participants are reminded that "health and safety measures may be in place based on local conditions" and that masks are to be worn during the sessions.

In person #TodayAtApple sessions are back at Apple stores in the UK. Check out the website now and book yourself in. - I’m heading to Apple Birmingham for a Today at Apple session on 6 September, 11:00 - 12:30

Video Walk: Manipulating Timehttps://t.co/SbsBPSj6Em — Shaun Jenks 📱⌚️💻🎧📸✈️ (@Shaunjenks) September 1, 2021

Apple Stores are about to get a whole lot busier regardless of the Today at Apple events. The upcoming iPhone 13 launch will make it the best iPhone yet, but it will also see an influx of customers the likes of which Apple Stores only tend to see once per year — on new iPhone day.

While an Apple Watch Series 7 launch is also expected soon, talk of delays might mean we have to wait a little while longer to get our hands on that stunning new design.