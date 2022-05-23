We're now just a couple of weeks away from Apple showing off iOS 16 during the WWDC22 opening keynote. Expectations are always high for these things but we don't really know what to expect this time around. What we do know is that we'll be very happy indeed if iOS 16 turns out to be anything like this new concept.

The new concept, shared by Nicholas Ghigo, shows us an iOS 16 that offers all kinds of features, many of which are ones that we've been crying out for. It's like Ghigo took a wishlist and just started checking things off, one by one.

Examples of things that this new concept offers include a new, configurable lock screen as well as widgets that are live, enabling things like play and pause buttons and more. New icons are also included, while a redesigned Control Center is sure to be popular.

Take a look at the concept video and prepare to look forward to WWDC22 and the iOS 16 unveiling even more than you already were!