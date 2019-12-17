We've known for years that Apple's work on a tablet device ultimately led it to create iPhone, but Apple's retail chief Phil Schiller has explained exactly how that came about in an interview with the New York Times.

According to Schiller, when Steve Jobs returned to Apple in 1997 the plan was to produce a "future computer" that could be sold for less than $500. That ultimately turned into iPad, but not before iPhone borrowed the multitouch technology that we all take for granted today.