Philips today took wraps off a new line of Philips Hue bulbs that enable you to get in on the smart lighting game without forking out for an additional hub. The Philips Hue with Bluetooth range is now available to order and still gives you app- and voice-based control over your lights with the ability to change brightness, color, or set up scenes.

If you've been put off the Hue ecosystem because of the cost, the new range makes it much more affordable — and easier — to get set up without the $60 hub. Getting started with the bulbs is as simple as screwing them into place and using the Philips Hue with Bluetooth app to set them up. If you order the bulbs via Amazon and have a compatible Echo device associated with your account, you can have Alexa set the bulbs up for you too. They also work with Google Home and Nest devices.