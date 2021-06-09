Apple's upcoming Beats Studio Buds just continue to leak ahead of their official announcement.

As reported by MacRumors, images and details of the new wireless earbuds have popped up in Taiwan's NCC (National Communications Commission) database.

We've already seen multiple pictures of the Beats Studio Buds, which feature a wire-free in-ear stemless design that sets them apart from prior Beats headphones and the AirPods. The database photos give us some insight into size.

The Beats Studio Buds fit into the ear and feature silicone tips, and there's likely to be multiple size options available to ensure a snug fit. There's a small body that houses electronics, with a Beats logo visible.