Photos: Customers descend on Rome's brand new Apple Store

The first customers have descended on Rome's new Via del Corso Apple store, and we're already starting to get more incredible pictures from inside the store.

Photos reveal a quiet scene ahead of the store's opening at 10 am local time, with visits bookable by appointment only, this was never going to be the scrum of Apple store openings of old.

Photos above reveal the Via del Corso store's outdoor terrace with its spaced-out trees and immaculate floor. Inside, pictures reveal the store's Apple Arcade feature wall and more angles of the roof which Apple says took thousands of hours of restoration. A solitary tray of cleaning equipment sits as a poignant reminder of the times we still live in.

The photos also reveal displays of Apple's brand new M1 iMac as well as the iPhone 12 and customary shelving for all of Apple's best cases for iPhone and beyond.

One user (below) even spotted a tribute to Apple Park, with an art installation depicting the sweeping staircase inside the Steve Jobs theatre and some stunning exterior shots too. There's even a real piece of the Steve Jobs theatre customers can take a look at!

The main focal point of the store is its grand staircase pictured below. The monumental staircase is made from locally sourced Carrara marble and dates back to 1888.

There are bound to be even more incredible photos as customers continue to visit the store throughout this weekend. Stay tuned!