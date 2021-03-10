Photoshop for iPad is getting two big new upgrades to improve its functionality when it comes to cloud documents.

As announced today by Adobe:

Today, we release two big features for Photoshop on the iPad: Cloud Documents Version History and the ability to work on Cloud Documents while offline. Because Cloud Documents are auto-saved, every document also has a version history. Now you can browse and revert back for up to 60 days of your history. Versions can be bookmarked so they don't expire, renamed and saved permanently... Now you can select the Cloud Documents you want to store locally and access while you are offline. Download Cloud Documents from the home screen. Or, to free up space on your iPad, you can also remove the document from your local cache by selecting "Make online only." If you change your mind, you can always download it again later.

The changes are big welcome upgrades to PS for iPad users, many of whom were left wanting following Photoshop's debut on iPad in 2019. Many found it didn't deliver on the desktop experience and couldn't hold a candle to the best drawing apps for iPad.

Alongside these changes, Adobe has confirmed an earlier previous announcement that Photoshop for Mac now supports Apple silicon. From our earlier report:

Adobe has today announced that Photoshop, one of the best photo editing apps for Mac, will now run natively on Apple silicon and the M1 chip. In an announcement the company stated: Run Photoshop faster in native mode on Apple computers using the Apple Silicon M1 chip. As of March 2021, Photoshop now runs natively on Apple computers using the Apple Silicon M1 chip with 1.5X the speed of similarly configured previous generation systems.

In its later release, Adobe said the internal tests show a 1.5x speed increase, and many operations feel "substantially faster". Adobe said the improvements are just the beginning, and that it will continue to work with Apple to further optimize the experience over time.

You can read the full release here.