What you need to know Adobe Photoshop for iPad is now available from the App Store.

You'll need a $9.99/m subscripton to use it.

But there's a free one-month trial, too.

It was announced at WWDC in June and now it's available for everyone to try. Photoshop for iPad is here, and while it isn't quite the "real" Photoshop that we were promised, it does show signs that it might morph into it eventually. In some respects this is the Photoshop that artists and graphics tinkerers have been hoping for. It handles full-fat PSD files, including those that are high resolution and make use of multiple layers. And of course, there's Apple Pencil support as well. And acccording to Bjango founder Marc Edwards – who knows a thing or two about this sort of thing – the app stands up to the test well.

Just threw a 290.6MB, 2350×1127 document at it, with lots of layers and almost every conceivable Photoshop feature used. It opens and I can move around the document at a decent click. pic.twitter.com/PHi1t3rJ4a — Marc Edwards (@marcedwards) November 4, 2019

But that doesn't mean that everything is rosy. We'd heard reports that Photoshop for iPad would be missing some features at launch and sure enough even the developers of the app are well aware that it isn't quite finished yet. The message in this screenshot shared by Edwards speaks volumes.