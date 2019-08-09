Physical Apple Card has arrived. I have surprisingly strong feelings about having a Goldman Sachs logo in my life? Anyway, you can see how much thicker it is than my plastic or metal cards. pic.twitter.com/hXi3q4ijoJ

Apple Card and Amex Platinum both have flush mag strips — but platinum has a clear laminate backing that seals it in — Apple chose to notch out the titanium and onset the magstrip. That is extra. pic.twitter.com/BpaSJU1A5M

The images show how minimal the Apple Card is compared to most cards, with an Apple logo, the card holder's name, and a chip on the front. The back of the card, meanwhile, features MasterCard and Goldman Sachs logos, along with a mag stripe.

When the physical Apple Card ships, it comes in a small envelope with a beautiful gradient design. To activate the card, all user's need to do is hold their iPhone next to the envelope the card comes in.

You don't need the physical card in order to use Apple Card. Instead, it's an option where Apple Pay isn't available; the physical titanium card offers 1% Daily Cash on every purchase you make with it.

More and more people have been able to apply for Apple Card since it launched in a limited preview earlier this week. If you haven't had the chance to apply, Apple said Apple Card will be more widely available later this month.