Though it may not be the cheapest smartwatch on the market, there are a number of Apple Watch deals available during this year's Prime Day sale if you want to try and save some money on one. Right now, prices start at just $169 for the Apple wearables with discounts even available on the latest Apple Watch Series 6.

Looking to make the most of Prime Day to snag an Apple Watch deal? Amazon is offering some solid savings across the entire range right now.

Though slightly older, the Apple Watch Series 3 stuck around as the entry-level model when Apple launched the Series 6 this year. It's a great value at $199, but you can actually get one for as little as $169 making it the most affordable choice right now.

The 2020 models — the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6 — are also discounted, if not as steeply. The SE has dropped as low as $269 which is its first major discount and the Series 6 is available at $15 off in a few variations. On top of those, there are some discounts hanging around on Series 4 and Series 5 if you know where to look (hint: it's the list below).

Best Apple Watch Prime Day deals

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Wtach Series 4