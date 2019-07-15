The Nintendo Switch has a large and vast library of amazing games that you can play at home or even on-the-go. With Prime Day fuly underway, here are some of the best bargains that you can find to add to your Nintendo Switch game collection right now.

Epic loot: Diablo 3 Eternal Collection

Staff Favorite

Diablo 3: Eternal Collection features the base Diablo 3 game as well as all of the DLC (Reaper of Souls expansion and Necromancer pack). You can play through the campaign story or embark on the challenging Adventure Mode with friends. There is also seasonal play that awards you with special rewards for participating.

$40 (from $60) at Amazon

Get insane!: Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

The Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy features three full Crash Bandicoot games for you to enjoy: Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back, and Crash Bandicoot Warped. Embark on a crazy adventure platformer journey with Crash and friends!

$24 (from $40) at Amazon

Gotta catch 'em all!: Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee!

Pokémon: Let's Go Eevee and Let's Go Pikachu are a reimagined version of the first generation of Pokémon games. Choose Eevee or Pikachu as your starter (depending on the version you get), and then embark on your journey to become the best Pokémon trainer there is by battling gym leaders and the Elite Four. The Let's Go version utilizes mechanics found in Pokémon Go.

$30 (from $60) at Amazon

Build your empire: Sid Meier's Civilization VI

Fans of real-time strategy need Civilization VI. Create your own civilization and watch it grow and wage war with other civilizations, utilizing strategic battle plans to become the victor. Watch your empire grow, but the journey won't be an easy one.

$30 (from $60) at Amazon

A classic Final Fantasy: Final Fantasy X|X-2 HD Remaster

The Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster contains two amazing games in one. Join Tidus and friends on a journey to save Spira from the evil Sin in FFX. With FFX-2, you'll be joining Yuna, Rikka, and Pain on a quest to collect treasure from all over Spira.

$35 (from $50) at Amazon

These are great games

There are definitely some great deals to be found for Switch games. If you want some solid recommendations, we can't get enough of Diablo 3: Eternal Collection for our epic loot grind. And Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster is a classic that everyone who loves JRPGs should have in their collection.

