Picture-in-picture is now available for YouTube Premium subscribers.

Picture-in-picture is finally here for YouTube with Apple devices, but there are two big caveats.

As spotted by 9to5Google, Google has enabled picture-in-picture for the YouTube app. However, the feature is currently only available to YouTube Premium subscribers. It is also an experimental feature, so you will have to manually enable it in order for it to work.

At this time, the feature is also only enabled for iOS, so iPad users are still out of luck. However, if you are a YouTube Premium subscriber and have an iPhone, you can actually start to enjoy using PiP with YouTube.

Below are instructions on how to enable Picture-in-picture on the iPhone right now. Keep in mind, it is still an experimental feature and is only available to YouTube Premium subscribers: