Back in 2013, Pikmin 3 released on Nintendo's Wii U console. As you can infer from the name, it was the third game in the series. Now, seven years later, a deluxe version of the game is getting released on the Nintendo Switch. It's basically a survival game where you try to collect fruit from an alien planet and control small creatures called Pikmin to achieve your goals. Whether you are already a fan of the Pikmin series and are excited about the upcoming release or are looking into the series for the first time, we've got you covered. Here's everything you need to know about Pikmin 3 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe Story

The people inhabiting the planet Koppai have almost entirely drained it of its resources. As a last-ditch effort, they sent out spaceships to explore various worlds to find one that can provide food for Koppai's inhabitants. Through their endeavors, a planet that they name PNF-404 is identified as a possible candidate worth exploring. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo Koppai's leaders send a spaceship crewed by Charlie, Alph, and Brittany hundreds of thousands of light-years away to reach PNF-404. However, the ship crashes when attempting to initiate the landing sequence, and the three explorers get separated from each other. Source: Nintendo After crash-landing on this unfamiliar planet, the explorers discover that the planet is occupied by different types of Pikmin. These creatures not only gravitate to the explorers and follow them around, but also can be used to accomplish various tasks. Now it's up to you to utilize the Pikmin you find so you can unite the explorers, gather different types of fruit seeds, and get the parts necessary to fix your ship. Pikmin 3 Deluxe Gameplay

Pikmin 3 Deluxe operates under a day limit mechanic. It's too dangerous to go exploring at night, so you have to collect as many helpful items as you can in the sunlight between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. The amount of days you can explore is dependent on how many bottles of fruit juice you have. You can have a max of up to 99 days if you have the fruit juice necessary. Each day is spent exploring the planet, gathering resources, and fighting foes. As you explore, you'll discover different Pikmin, which you can get to follow you. You can hurl Pikmin at enemies to defeat them, control the Pikmin in such a way to solve puzzles and unblock areas, or can use Pikmin to carry food back home. When the day draws to a close, you need to lead your Pikmin back to their onions so they can sleep and get yourself safely aboard your vessel. Pikmin 3 Deluxe Types of Pikmin Pikmin have three stages characterized by whether they have a leaf, a bud, or a flower growing from their heads. The further along they are in their maturity cycle, the stronger their specific abilities are. There are seven types of Pikmin in Pikmin 3 Deluxe.

Image Name Appearance Characteristics Red Pikmin A small red creature with a pointy nose. ○ Fireproof

○ Strong attack

○ Easiest to manage Yellow Pikmin A small yellow creature with pointy ears. ○ Shockproof

○ Lightweight

○ Goes higher when thrown Blue Pikmin A small blue creature with a mouth and gills. ○ Waterproof

○ Saves drowning Pikmin Purple Pikmin A bulkier purple creature found beneath the planet's surface that has wires growing from its head. ○ 10 x strength

○ Dense body

○ Moves slowly White Pikmin A small white creature with red eyes also found beneath the planet's surface. ○ Super fast

○ Poisonous to consume

○ Detects burried things Winged Pikmin A pink creature with insect-like wings and blue eyes. ○ Immune to ground-based attacks unless knocked over

○ Hovers over obstacles and water Rock Pikmin Rock-shaped creatures with a thicker density. ○ Cannot be crushed or skewered

○ Does the most damage

○ Cannot cling to foes

Pikmin 3 Deluxe Is there anything new in the Deluxe version?

Yes, the Pikmin 3 Deluxe offers new side-story missions that center around Olimar and Louie. Plus, players can run through Story mode and all of the DLC stages from the original game with a buddy. Pikmin 3 Deluxe Are there different endings?

In the Wii U version, there were three different endings that you could unlock. These endings hinged on how many fruits you managed to collect during the course of the game — the more types of fruit you gathered, the happier the ending. It's likely that these different endings will also be part of the Deluxe version of the game coming to Nintendo Switch. Who knows, perhaps even more endings have been added with the Deluxe version. We'll update if we learn more. Pikmin 3 Deluxe When will it release?

Pikmin 3 Deluxe releases on Nintendo Switch on October 30, 2020. It's currently available for pre-order.

