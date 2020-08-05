What you need to know
- Pikmin 3 first released on the Wii U in 2013.
- Nintendo has announced Pikmin 3 Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch.
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe is set to release on October 30.
Today, Nintendo announced Pikmin 3 Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch. This remaster includes all the DLC from the original game as well as some new side stories featuring Olimar and Louie. You can check out the announcement trailer below.
Pikmin 3 was first released on the Wii U in 2013. While Pikmin 4 remains elusive, this will hopefully help ease the wait for players. Nintendo's lineup for rest of 2020 isn't exactly overwhelming but the addition of this remaster is a nice buffer while we wait for the next big Nintendo Direct. Pikmin 3 Deluxe is set to release on October 30, 2020.
