Pillars of Eternity is the ultimate role-playing game where every action has a consequence. Created by Microsoft's Obsidian Entertainment, the title started off as a Kickstarter project and shattered funding goals with over 75,000 contributors. After its initial release on PC, Pillars of Eternity garnered tremendous critical acclaim and won dozens of awards. It even spawned a sequel, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire.

Pillars of Eternity eventually landed on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, but it's finally making its way to Nintendo Switch after all these years. Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition includes all previously-released additional content from the PC version, including all expansions and control schemes.

You can preorder Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition on the Nintendo eShop for $40. This price appears to be a preorder promotion because it has been discounted from $50. Luckily, the wait to play it won't be too long as it launches on August 8. We've tested out the game on Xbox One, and it controls exceptionally well with a controller.

If you own a Nintendo Switch, you should pick up Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition. You'll be playing it for hundreds of hours, and given the vast amount of branching paths, there's a lot of replayability. The title is quite addictive and we can't wait to test it out on Nintendo Switch in a few weeks.