Pioneer today announced a new modular car receiver that's specifically designed to fit into cars that might not normally have the room needed for such a thing. And it also just so happens to support both wired and wireless CarPlay.

The DMH-WC5700NEX also supports Alexa and Android Auto alongside the usual array of entertainment capabilities. But it's that modular design that is what makes this particular receiver stand out.

"With the DMH-WC5700NEX, Pioneer provides an automotive upgrade solution for many different vehicles that typically have been extremely restrictive or even impossible with regard to the installation of an aftermarket in-dash receiver, including several popular late model Chevrolet vehicles such as the Silverado and Camaro," said Ted Cardenas, vice president of marketing for Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc. "With this solution, owners of these vehicles now have an option for adding Amazon Alexa, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and more to enhance and upgrade their driving experience."

The new receiver sports a 6.8-inch screen and can also play back Hi-Res audio via FLAC file playack. A 13-band graphic equalizer gives users the chance to get things sounding just the way they want, too.

Pioneer hasn't shared any pricing for the new receiver yet, but it does say that the company plans to get it into the market for summer 2021. We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for more information about a potential price and more concrete release date.