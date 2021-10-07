What you need to know
- Planet Buddies' new wireless headphones are volume-limited to protect kids' ears.
- Three colors are available, all with different characters on them.
- Planet Buddies hopes to raise awareness of endangered animals through headphones and more.
Planet Buddies, a company that hopes to raise awareness of endangered animals, has announced some new wireless headphones designed for kids. Available in three colors and with different animals on the earcups, the new headphones are volume-limited to help protect little ears.
Available from Amazon for $44.99, the new headphones are limited to 85 decibels and are designed for use with phones and tablets while kids play and learn. Each charge gets around 38 hours of battery life and the headphones charge to 100% in two hours.
"Planet Buddies was born out of a dedication for raising awareness, specifically for endangered animals. We want to educate children on what they can do to help all these wonderful species," said Michael Bartlett, Planet Buddies via email. "Our new Bluetooth wireless headphones bring to life great characters while allowing kids to listen to their favorite videos and music safely with a child-safe volume limit. We are excited to share this new product with all animal fans!"
The full list of features reads:
- Child-safe limited to 85db volume limited audio
- Wireless compatible with iOS/Android
- Up to 38 hours total playtime (2 hours charging time)
- Built-in microphone
- Extra line-out jack for music sharing
- Strong, adjustable design for comfort and durability
- Foldable, portable design with carry pouch included
- 100% recyclable packaging with zero plastic
Potentially some of the best headphones for kids right now, these also come with a USB-C cable in the box for charging as well as a 1.5m AUX cable, too.
