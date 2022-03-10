Playstation 4 offering 3 months of Apple TV+ for free to new subscribers

If you haven't tried out Apple TV+ yet and you happen to have a Playstation, now might be the time to do it.

Today, Playstation announced that new subscribers to Apple TV+ can grab three months of the streaming service for free if they subscribe through their PS4 console.

The company says that PS4 users have until July 22 to redeem the offer. Here's how to redeem it:

Find the Apple TV app from your PS4 console's TV and Video section. Download and open the Apple TV app, and follow the on-screen instructions. Sign in with your Apple ID, or create an Apple ID if you don't already have one. Enjoy your extended trial of Apple TV+.

Fortunately, Playstation also has an offer for Playstation 5 users as well. According to the offer website, Playstation 5 owners can grab six months of the streaming service for free. New subscribers to Apple TV+ have until July 22 to redeem the offer.

Apple originally brought the Apple TV app to the Playstation back in November of 2020, right before the company launched the Playstation 5 console.

If you want to ensure you get the most out of Apple TV+, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.