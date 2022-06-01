Plugable has today announced a new 14-in-1 USB-C docking station that features no fewer than 4 HDMI ports as well as support for 100W charging.

The new dock, which will retail for $349 but is now available with a $20 discount, has more ports than most people will know what to do with — but those who need such things as four HDMI ports, gigabit Ethernet, and SD card readers will be in their element.

The main claim to fame here is those HDMI ports, though.

A universal docking station for laptops that extends your productivity across up to four screens. The unique display configuration on Plugable's UD-3900C4 utilizes DisplayLink technology to deliver a crisp picture on displays one and two. On displays three and four, tap into the power of Multi-Stream Transport (MST) through DisplayPort (DP) Alt Mode. All four screens look great with resolutions up to 1080p @ 60Hz.

The full rundown of ports is an impressive one, and it's fair to say that even the most demanding of users should be good to go with this attached to their MacBook Pro or other devices.