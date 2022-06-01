What you need to know
- Plugable has announced a new 14-in-1 USB-C docking station.
- The docking station supports up to four HDMI monitors on compatible computers.
- Other ports include USB, USB-C, and more.
Plugable has today announced a new 14-in-1 USB-C docking station that features no fewer than 4 HDMI ports as well as support for 100W charging.
The new dock, which will retail for $349 but is now available with a $20 discount, has more ports than most people will know what to do with — but those who need such things as four HDMI ports, gigabit Ethernet, and SD card readers will be in their element.
The main claim to fame here is those HDMI ports, though.
A universal docking station for laptops that extends your productivity across up to four screens. The unique display configuration on Plugable's UD-3900C4 utilizes DisplayLink technology to deliver a crisp picture on displays one and two. On displays three and four, tap into the power of Multi-Stream Transport (MST) through DisplayPort (DP) Alt Mode. All four screens look great with resolutions up to 1080p @ 60Hz.
The full rundown of ports is an impressive one, and it's fair to say that even the most demanding of users should be good to go with this attached to their MacBook Pro or other devices.
The fill port list reads:
- USB-C connection to host
- 100W charging (96W certified)
- SD 4.0 Card Reader
- 2x HDMI 1.3 (DisplayLink)
- 2x HDMI 2.0 (Alt Mode)
- 1x USB-C 5Gbps Port
- 4x USB 5Gbps Ports
- Gigabit Ethernet port
- 1x 3.5mm audio out
- 1x 3.5mm audio in
This new dock is one of the best Mac options for people who need to attach multiple monitors via HDMI and while Macs will be limited to three monitors, that's plenty for all kinds of requirements. You can order your new Plugable 14-in-1 dock from Amazon right now — just remember to clip that on-screen coupon to save $20.
