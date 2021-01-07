Though the new phones have only been on the market a couple of months, there have already been a bunch of great iPhone 12 deals. In typical fashion, Mint Mobile is here with its own excellent offering. For a limited time, new customers can get the all-new iPhone 12 mini with unlimited service for just $60 per month. That's $30 for the 64GB phone and $30 for the unlimited Mint Mobile plan for 24 months. It's jut a few bucks more for the higher-capacity phones, too.

We've seen Mint Mobile offer some pretty great deals in the past, and this one is definitely in line with those. It does only apply to new customers, but existing customers can purchase the device and finance it from Mint Mobile instead if they wish.

Mint Mobile offers unlimited talk and text with every plan it has, as well as 4G LTE and 5G high speed data, and nationwide coverage. It also allows for free international calls to Mexico and Canada, and the ability to turn your mobile device into a hotspot. The $30 plan you're paying for with this deal includes unlimited data and you don't pay any extra for 5G speeds where available so you can put your new 5G-enabled iPhone 12 mini to good use when you catch a 5G signal.

If you aren't familiar with the newest small iPhone, you'll want to check out our iPhone 12 mini review. The TL;DR of it is that it's got all of the features of the iPhone 12 packed into a 5.4-inch form factor that is a joy to use for small phone fans.

Inside, it's powered the A14 Bionic chip and features a gorgeous Super Retina XDR OLED display, dual 12MP rear cameras with wide and ultra-wide lenses, MagSafe wireless charging, and all-day battery life.

Be sure to grab one using this deal now!