If the 2020 iPhone SE isn't for you, be it the size or the price, there's a deal over at Woot that might have something for you. Today only, you can head to Woot to pick up Apple's original iPhone SE from just $89.99 in refurbished condition.

There are plenty of color options available right now including gold, rose gold, silver, and space gray, but these may begin to sell out throughout the day. You can also take your pick from 16GB, 32GB or 64GB at present. Note that the phones are available fully unlocked for GSM and CDMA carriers, or locked to AT&T specificall, so be sure to check the specs carefully. Shipping is free with your Amazon Prime membership.

Small phone, big savings Apple iPhone SE These original iPhone SE devices may have some cosmetic blemishes, but work perfectly, and the prices make for an easy purchase. Choose from fully unlocked or AT&T-compatible models in 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB capacities. Each has a 90-day warranty. From $90 See at Woot

These refurbished options from Woot aren't for everyone, but the prices are some of the best we've seen. If your teen is asking for a phone, but you don't want to drop a ton of money, or you'd like to have a backup device around, you'll want to peruse this sale. These phones are listed as 'scratch-and-dent', so there may be physical signs of use like scratches, dings, or dents. However, the device itself will work perfectly. Your purchase includes a 90-day warranty in case anything goes awry, and your purhcase even includes a compatible case and screen protector.

While the original iPhone SE isn't the latest and greatest, it's still a great phone. There's a 4-inch Retina display, an A9 chip, Touch ID fingerprint sensor, as well as a 12MP camera. This model has a headphone jack, too, which is another reason why it'd be great for a teen and its compact form factor is something you don't often find in high-end phones these days. With up to 64GB of storage, there's plenty of room for music, photos, and more. The iPhone SE is also compatible with the latest iOS 13 software, too.

For more on the iPhone SE, check out our in-depth review of the original model and of the 2020 update.

Woot charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can snag free shipping there by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amzon, along with access to all of Prime's perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.