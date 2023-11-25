I podcast for a living: these discounted accessories for Cyber Monday could help you create your own show

By Daryl Baxter
published

Get the best mic for the best show.

One of the best things about events like Cyber Monday is how it can inspire you to start up hobbies or to create a personal project. When it comes to podcasting, there are some fantastic deals that can help you create your own.

As a co-host of The iMore Show, it's important to me to have certain accessories to record with — a microphone is a must to record my voice in the best quality for example. Yet some headphones can also help, so you can focus in on the show's topics and what the guests are talking about.

With this in mind, I've rounded up some essential accessories that I recommend to help record a podcast.

MacBook Air M1 | $999

MacBook Air M1 | $999 $749 at Amazon

While not the newest MacBook on the block, it’s going to be powerful enough for most people, especially for podcasts. This is the new lowest price for the MacBook Air, although you're going to need to tick the little 'coupon' button to get it.

Price Check: $749 at Best Buy | $849 at B&H Photo

View Deal
ARZOPA 14-inch Portable Monitor | $129

ARZOPA 14-inch Portable Monitor | $129 $79 at Amazon

A massive $50 discount gets you a massive 14-inch screen, perfect as a second monitor when speaking to guests on your podcast, especially as your Mac can show you if the call is being recorded on its own display.

View Deal
Logitech Blue Yeti Microphone | $129.99

Logitech Blue Yeti Microphone | $129.99 $84.99 at Amazon

I need a good microphone to record my side of the audio when chatting with co-host Karen Freeman. With $45 off a Blue Yeti, I can easily plug this into my MacBook Pro and record without a worry.

View Deal
Anker USB-C 11-in-1 dock | $74.99

Anker USB-C 11-in-1 dock | $74.99 $47.58 at Amazon

At 37% off for Cyber Monday, this dock is excellent at extending a Mac or an iPad to record a podcast. From plugging in a microphone to connecting an SSD drive to save my side of the audio into a file, it's perfect for those just-in-case scenarios.

View Deal
AirPods Max | $549

AirPods Max | $549 $449 at Amazon

Granted, AirPods Max is nearly three years old, but for $449, they're perfect to keep you focused when recording a new episode, especially when you switch on its noise-canceling feature.

Price check: $449 at Best Buy | $549 at Target

View Deal
AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) | $249

AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) | $249 $189 at Amazon

If you prefer some in-earbuds however, AirPods Pro are a great alternative, especially for recording podcasts. At $60 off, they're at a great discount if you want something that fits in your pocket.

View Deal
