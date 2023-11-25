I podcast for a living: these discounted accessories for Cyber Monday could help you create your own show

One of the best things about events like Cyber Monday is how it can inspire you to start up hobbies or to create a personal project. When it comes to podcasting, there are some fantastic deals that can help you create your own.

As a co-host of The iMore Show, it's important to me to have certain accessories to record with — a microphone is a must to record my voice in the best quality for example. Yet some headphones can also help, so you can focus in on the show's topics and what the guests are talking about.

With this in mind, I've rounded up some essential accessories that I recommend to help record a podcast.

Where to find the best Mac Cyber Monday deals

MacBook Air M1 | $999 $749 at Amazon While not the newest MacBook on the block, it’s going to be powerful enough for most people, especially for podcasts. This is the new lowest price for the MacBook Air, although you're going to need to tick the little 'coupon' button to get it. Price Check: $749 at Best Buy | $849 at B&H Photo

ARZOPA 14-inch Portable Monitor | $129 $79 at Amazon A massive $50 discount gets you a massive 14-inch screen, perfect as a second monitor when speaking to guests on your podcast, especially as your Mac can show you if the call is being recorded on its own display.

Logitech Blue Yeti Microphone | $129.99 $84.99 at Amazon I need a good microphone to record my side of the audio when chatting with co-host Karen Freeman. With $45 off a Blue Yeti, I can easily plug this into my MacBook Pro and record without a worry.

Anker USB-C 11-in-1 dock | $74.99 $47.58 at Amazon At 37% off for Cyber Monday, this dock is excellent at extending a Mac or an iPad to record a podcast. From plugging in a microphone to connecting an SSD drive to save my side of the audio into a file, it's perfect for those just-in-case scenarios.

AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) | $249 $189 at Amazon If you prefer some in-earbuds however, AirPods Pro are a great alternative, especially for recording podcasts. At $60 off, they're at a great discount if you want something that fits in your pocket.