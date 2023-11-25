I podcast for a living: these discounted accessories for Cyber Monday could help you create your own show
Get the best mic for the best show.
One of the best things about events like Cyber Monday is how it can inspire you to start up hobbies or to create a personal project. When it comes to podcasting, there are some fantastic deals that can help you create your own.
As a co-host of The iMore Show, it's important to me to have certain accessories to record with — a microphone is a must to record my voice in the best quality for example. Yet some headphones can also help, so you can focus in on the show's topics and what the guests are talking about.
With this in mind, I've rounded up some essential accessories that I recommend to help record a podcast.
Where to find the best Mac Cyber Monday deals
- Amazon — Save on MacBook Air and Pro models
- Best Buy — $250 off multiple Macs and more
- Walmart — New and refurbished Macs reduced
MacBook Air M1 |
$999 $749 at Amazon
While not the newest MacBook on the block, it’s going to be powerful enough for most people, especially for podcasts. This is the new lowest price for the MacBook Air, although you're going to need to tick the little 'coupon' button to get it.
Price Check: $749 at Best Buy | $849 at B&H Photo
ARZOPA 14-inch Portable Monitor |
$129 $79 at Amazon
A massive $50 discount gets you a massive 14-inch screen, perfect as a second monitor when speaking to guests on your podcast, especially as your Mac can show you if the call is being recorded on its own display.
Logitech Blue Yeti Microphone |
$129.99 $84.99 at Amazon
I need a good microphone to record my side of the audio when chatting with co-host Karen Freeman. With $45 off a Blue Yeti, I can easily plug this into my MacBook Pro and record without a worry.
Anker USB-C 11-in-1 dock |
$74.99 $47.58 at Amazon
At 37% off for Cyber Monday, this dock is excellent at extending a Mac or an iPad to record a podcast. From plugging in a microphone to connecting an SSD drive to save my side of the audio into a file, it's perfect for those just-in-case scenarios.
AirPods Max |
$549 $449 at Amazon
Granted, AirPods Max is nearly three years old, but for $449, they're perfect to keep you focused when recording a new episode, especially when you switch on its noise-canceling feature.
Price check: $449 at Best Buy | $549 at Target
AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) |
$249 $189 at Amazon
If you prefer some in-earbuds however, AirPods Pro are a great alternative, especially for recording podcasts. At $60 off, they're at a great discount if you want something that fits in your pocket.
Grab bargains on Apple devices this Black Friday
If you're looking for the best Black Friday Apple deals as the annual sales season kicks off, we've got you covered. From now right through to Cyber Monday on November 27, we'll be serving up the best offers on iPhone, MacBook, Apple Watch, iPad, HomeKit smart home devices and more. Save a small fortune by checking back on our daily deals coverage.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Daryl is iMore's Features Editor, overseeing long-form and in-depth articles and op-eds. Daryl loves using his experience as both a journalist and Apple fan to tell stories about Apple's products and its community, from the apps we use everyday to the products that have been long forgotten in the Cupertino archives.
Previously Software & Downloads Writer at TechRadar, and Deputy Editor at StealthOptional, he's also written a book, 'The Making of Tomb Raider', which tells the story of the beginnings of Lara Croft and the series' early development. He's also written for many other publications including WIRED, MacFormat, Bloody Disgusting, VGC, GamesRadar, Nintendo Life, VRV Blog, The Loop Magazine, SUPER JUMP, Gizmodo, Film Stories, TopTenReviews, Miketendo64 and Daily Star.
Most Popular
By Tammy Rogers