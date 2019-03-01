Podcasts are a great source of entertainment, information, news, hot discussion, or just a way for us to escape from our own realities for about an hour or so. There are a ton of podcasts out there, as well as several different podcast apps, with each of them having their own nuances and fanbase.
But if you're relatively new to the world of podcasts, or just want a simple and basic, no-frills app that gets the job done, then Apple Podcasts should fit the bill quite nicely. But how do you get started with Podcasts if you've never used it before? Don't worry, iMore is here to help you out!
All about podcast discovery
Part of the fun with podcasts is getting out there and finding new shows and content that interests you. Once you find these shows, you'll want to subscribe to stay updated each week, or maybe you want to just add a single episode that you heard about or just stream it. No matter how you want to approach it, here's everything you need to know in order to do it.
Make Podcasts yours
Even though Podcasts is a pretty barebones app compared to other third-party offerings, you can still tweak it to work the way you want it to. We've rounded up everything you'll need to know for a custom Podcasts experience.
When you need to add podcasts manually
Sometimes, you may come across a podcast that's only available through a private feed, so it won't be listed in the public podcast directories. Or maybe you just want to add some audio feed into Podcasts for easier listening. Either way, it's easy to manually add a podcast that's otherwise inaccessible to the general public: all you need is a URL.
Getting Podcasts in other ways
While you may probably listen to your podcasts mostly on your iPhone or iPad, there are a few different ways you can tune in, without having to pick up your phone or tablet.
Questions?
