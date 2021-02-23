AirPods and AirPods Pro are pretty sweet and we all know that at this point. But wouldn't it be cool if your wireless earbuds had a wire connecting them? Well, no. But what if that wire connected to a battery pack so your earbuds remained charged at all times?

That's what PodChain Pro offers with pricing from $39. It's an Indiegogo project right now, but if you're someone who finds their AirPods and AirPods Pro don't run for long enough on a single charge, this could be the fix you've been looking for.