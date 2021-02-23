What you need to know
- The PodChain Pro is a lanyard that also charges your AirPods.
- The lanyard supports AirPods and AirPods Pro.
AirPods and AirPods Pro are pretty sweet and we all know that at this point. But wouldn't it be cool if your wireless earbuds had a wire connecting them? Well, no. But what if that wire connected to a battery pack so your earbuds remained charged at all times?
That's what PodChain Pro offers with pricing from $39. It's an Indiegogo project right now, but if you're someone who finds their AirPods and AirPods Pro don't run for long enough on a single charge, this could be the fix you've been looking for.
Walking through the city, doing sport, or at work. The PodChain PRO is designed to never leave you alone: it extends your battery life up to 16 hours more!
You don't need to carrying around the storage case all the time or fumbling through the bags and pockets to dig it out when the phone ring.
You can handle your entire day just with the PodChain PRO & the AirPods, without running the risk of losing your AirPods: they will just stay around your neck and make you look cool.
I'm told that you can look forward to a 3x battery life extension as well as four different colors to give you chance to choose one that fits your look. The chain itself is adjustable to make it the perfect fit for your build.
You can back the Indiegogo project right now with prices from $39 for early birds. The estimated shipping date is May of this year so keep that in mind as well.
