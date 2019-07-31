Pokémon Go isn't going anywhere anytime soon. The popular mobile game reached the impressive milestone of 1 billion downloads just over three years after it was first released.

The announcement came through various videos the Pokémon Company released on YouTube commemorating the milestone. It's worth noting that some of those download numbers include re-downloads, but it's still an impressive metric nonetheless for a game many dismissed as just a fad back in 2016.

After the game's meteoric rise, the numbers continued to slow but the game continued to be as popular as a mobile game can be. For instance, the numbers Pokémon Go posted dwarfed those by the more recent Niantic game, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. That's because transcending games, which Pokémon Go is, are hard to come by.

Even now, the game continues to gather 147 million users per month per Superdata, which is a mark it hit back in May.

The game continues to hold monthly events that continue to drive users to play the game. The next Community Day is set to take place August 3, letting trainers go on the prowl for more Pokémon.

