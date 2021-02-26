Don't miss out: Join Visible wireless for as low as $25/mo

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

How brilliant!

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl announced for Nintendo Switch

The titles will be coming in 2021.
Nadine Dornieden

Pokemon Diamond Pearl startersSource: The Pokemon Company (screenshot)

What you need to know

  • The generation 4 games on the Nintendo DS, Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, are being remade on the Nintendo Switch system.
  • The new games are called Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.
  • The games are set to release in late 2021.

The Pokémon Company has announced in their Pokémon Presents presentation that the 2006 Pokémon games, Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, are being remade for the Nintendo Switch.

The new remakes, called Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, are being developed by ICLA and will be directed by Yuichi Ueda from ILCA Inc. and Junichi Masuda from GAME FREAK Inc. GAME FREAK Inc. have been in charge of developing all the previous mainline Pokémon games, so this is a first for the franchise since 1996.

The remakes are taking on a new art direction with a chibi art style, similar to The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, which is also a first for the series.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

The Pokémon Company has stated that Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl will be released on the Nintendo Switch in late 2021, although no official release date has been confirmed. The current trend for Pokémon games is a late fall or winter release, so we will see whether this game keeps up with the trend. We will be sure to update you once any new information arises in any future announcements.

Pokémon Sword and Shield are still the latest and most popular mainline games in the series, but with the Diamond and Pearl games being super popular on the Nintendo DS, this remake might end up being one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch.

Sinnoh saga

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl Luxray

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Replay the classic Gen 4 game

It's time to take a trip back to the Sinnoh region with this gorgeous remake. The games employ a top-down perspective reminiscent of the original DS games' art style.

Get More Switch

Nintendo Switch

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.