The Pokémon Company has announced in their Pokémon Presents presentation that the 2006 Pokémon games, Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, are being remade for the Nintendo Switch.

The new remakes, called Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, are being developed by ICLA and will be directed by Yuichi Ueda from ILCA Inc. and Junichi Masuda from GAME FREAK Inc. GAME FREAK Inc. have been in charge of developing all the previous mainline Pokémon games, so this is a first for the franchise since 1996.

The remakes are taking on a new art direction with a chibi art style, similar to The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, which is also a first for the series.

The Pokémon Company has stated that Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl will be released on the Nintendo Switch in late 2021, although no official release date has been confirmed. The current trend for Pokémon games is a late fall or winter release, so we will see whether this game keeps up with the trend. We will be sure to update you once any new information arises in any future announcements.

Pokémon Sword and Shield are still the latest and most popular mainline games in the series, but with the Diamond and Pearl games being super popular on the Nintendo DS, this remake might end up being one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch.