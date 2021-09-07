Score $29 off Apple Pencil: Now under $100 at Amazon

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Oooh shiny!

The Pokémon Company is distributing a unique Zarude and shiny Celebi as a movie tie-in

Console players will receive a shiny Celebi for the first time.
Nadine Dornieden

Pokemon Zarude And Pikachu SwimmingSource: The Pokémon Company

What you need to know

  • Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle will release on Netflix on October 8, 2021.
  • In celebration of the movie's release, The Pokémon Company is distributing a shiny Celebi and a unique Zarude who are featured in the movie.
  • The Pokémon will be distributed via the Pokémon Trainer Club newsletter on September 25, 2021.

A new Pokémon movie, Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, is on the horizon. The movie arrives on Netflix on October 8, 2021, and sees Ash Ketchum as he discovers the identity of Koko, a boy who was raised by Dada Zarude, a mythical Pokémon who found baby Koko in the forest. A sinister organization is looking into the potential existence of a healing spring, and it's up to Ash, Koko and Dada to save the forest before it's gone, forever.

In celebration of Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, The Pokémon Company is distributing Mystery Gifts to be obtained in Pokémon Sword and Shield which include a shiny Celebi and special Zarude who wears a pink scarf found in the movie. In order to receive these special Pokémon, players can sign up for the Pokémon Trainer Club newsletter and opt in to receiving e-mail marketing. Anyone who does this before September 25 will receive an email featuring a special password that can be used to add the Pokémon to the game.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

This will be the first time that shiny Celebi is distributed in the core Pokémon series, with the only other event happening in Pokémon GO. It's also the second time that Zarude is distributed, which is unusual for a mythical Pokémon.

What is your favorite mythical Pokémon? Let us know in the comments below!

Catch 'em all!

Pokemon Sword

Pokémon Sword

Explore the vast Galar region

Giant Pokémon and a large, sprawling Wild Area await you in the brand new Galar region. Journey through exciting areas, make friends — and foes — and uncover the nature of the phenomenon that is Dynamax. Will it destroy the world as we know it? Find out in Pokémon Sword and Shield!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

iPhone saved Marvel's 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' filming
It's a Marvel

iPhone saved Marvel's 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' filming

When you hear about an iPhone being involved in making a movie, you might expect it to be capturing footage using its cameras. But that isn't the case with Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Instead, director Destin Daniel Cretton had to resort to doing his job from an iPhone remotely