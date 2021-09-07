A new Pokémon movie, Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, is on the horizon. The movie arrives on Netflix on October 8, 2021, and sees Ash Ketchum as he discovers the identity of Koko, a boy who was raised by Dada Zarude, a mythical Pokémon who found baby Koko in the forest. A sinister organization is looking into the potential existence of a healing spring, and it's up to Ash, Koko and Dada to save the forest before it's gone, forever.

In celebration of Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, The Pokémon Company is distributing Mystery Gifts to be obtained in Pokémon Sword and Shield which include a shiny Celebi and special Zarude who wears a pink scarf found in the movie. In order to receive these special Pokémon, players can sign up for the Pokémon Trainer Club newsletter and opt in to receiving e-mail marketing. Anyone who does this before September 25 will receive an email featuring a special password that can be used to add the Pokémon to the game.

This will be the first time that shiny Celebi is distributed in the core Pokémon series, with the only other event happening in Pokémon GO. It's also the second time that Zarude is distributed, which is unusual for a mythical Pokémon.

What is your favorite mythical Pokémon? Let us know in the comments below!