What you need to know
- The Pokémon Company celebrates the anniversary of the first games, Pokémon Red and Blue, every year on February 27.
- On February 26, 2021, The Pokémon Company will feature a Pokémon Presents presentation.
- The Pokémon Presents presentation will premiere at 7 a.m. PST/10 a.m. EST.
The Pokémon Company has been releasing a steady stream of new items, services and events in preparation for Pokémon Day on February 27, including a singing Pikachu, Pikachu-themed Happy Meals, and more.
While fans thought they may have slowed down, the official Pokémon Twitter account has just announced that a Nintendo Direct-style presentation, dubbed Pokémon Presents, will air tomorrow on February 26 at 7 a.m. PST/10 a.m. EST.
Fans have been speculating what will be announced for weeks now, with some industry insiders alleging that a remake of the 4th generation games — Diamond, Pearl and Platinum — will be coming this year. Others have surmised that The Pokémon Company may release a sequel to Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! games, which were extremely popular on the Nintendo Switch.
A select few have been hoping for sequels to Pokémon Sword and Shield, given that The Pokémon Company opted to release an Expansion Pass in place of a third title last year.
What are you hoping for? Sound off in the comments below!
