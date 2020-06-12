While many companies have made statements in support of Black Lives Matter and the Black community in recent days, Niantic and The Pokémon Company are both putting financial support behind their statements. Recently, Niantic announced that all proceeds from the upcoming Pokémon Go Fest would go towards nonprofits, committing a minimum of $5 million in donations. Half of that money will go specifically towards Black gaming and AR creators in a further push to diversify the Niantic platform. The other half will be going towards US based nonprofit organizations with the goal of rebuilding local communities. Niantic also announced a donation of $100K to the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, as well as a $50K employee match to support. The Marsha P. Johnson Institute, named for the Black trans woman who was an instrumental figure in the Stonewall uprising, is a nonprofit organization specifically focused on supporting the Black transgender community.

Today, The Pokémon Company announced that it will also be donating a minimum of $5 million following Pokémon Go Fest. The Pokémon Company's donation will go to nonprofit organizations around the world dedicated to improving the lives of children. A portion will be specifically focused on education initiatives and mentorship opportunities for Black children. The Pokémon Company followed up this tweet, stating it would be sharing the list of nonprofit organizations soon.