What you need to know
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a spin-off title set in ancient Sinnoh.
- The starter Pokémon available to the player are Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott, from the Alola, Johto, and Unova regions.
- The final evolutions of these starter Pokémon was teased in a new trailer for the game today.
It's time to don your spectacles, Pokémon trainers: The Pokémon Company released a new trailer for Pokémon Legends: Arceus today. In the newest spin-off title in the Pokémon series, players can choose from Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott. Despite being set in an ancient version of the Sinnoh region, the normal Sinnoh starters, Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup, will be catchable in the wild.
This isn't the first instance of things being remixed for the new game, as the Hisui starters seem to have final evolutions different from the ones seen in Alola, Johto, or Unova. The title for the new trailer suggests that the final evolutions are being shown in an official capacity for the first time. You can watch the trailer below to see for yourself.
We'll admit, it was pretty different to make out anything, if at all. However, with just a few more days to go, we'll be able to see the Hisui starters in their full glory when Pokémon Legends: Arceus arrives on the Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022.
Ancient Sinnoh
Pokémon Legends: Arceus
Create the first Pokédex
Choose from a medley of starters: Cyndaquil, Rowlet, or Oshawatt, and embark on a journey through feudal Sinnoh ad you strive to create the very first Pokédex. This open-world adventure is a whole new take on the Pokémon formula, with new mechanics and mysteries to uncover.
