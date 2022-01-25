It's time to don your spectacles, Pokémon trainers: The Pokémon Company released a new trailer for Pokémon Legends: Arceus today. In the newest spin-off title in the Pokémon series, players can choose from Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott. Despite being set in an ancient version of the Sinnoh region, the normal Sinnoh starters, Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup, will be catchable in the wild.

This isn't the first instance of things being remixed for the new game, as the Hisui starters seem to have final evolutions different from the ones seen in Alola, Johto, or Unova. The title for the new trailer suggests that the final evolutions are being shown in an official capacity for the first time. You can watch the trailer below to see for yourself.