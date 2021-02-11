For collectors who enjoy hoarding Pokémon that have unique moves they cannot learn in the wild, The Pokémon Company has a treat just for them. The Pokémon Company has been revealing several celebratory events for the franchise's 25th anniversary, such as a Pikachu-themed Happy Meal that sported unique Pokémon trading cards.

The Pokémon Company has announced on their website that they will be distributing a Pikachu that knows the move Sing as part of their 25th anniversary celebrations. Pikachu cannot learn this move through levelling up or breeding, which makes it all the more valuable.

The Pikachu will be level 25 and come in a Cherish Ball and comes with its hidden ability, Lightning Rod, which allows it to absorb any electric attacks in order to boost its own Special Attack stat. Pikachu will be distributed via password Mystery Gift for owners of Pokémon Sword and Shield on the Nintendo Switch.

The password is not yet available to the public, but on February 25th players will have to visit the announcement page on the official Pokémon website in order to see it. Other moves known by the special anniversary Pikachu are Encore, Celebrate and Electro Ball.

Pokémon Sword and Shield are one of the best-selling titles in Pokémon history and are one of the most popular games on the Nintendo Switch.