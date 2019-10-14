Niantic has announced the start of Pokémon Go's Halloween event with more features than any event before. As in previous years, Ghost and Dark-type pokémon will see increased spawn rates, raid appearances, and egg hatches, and players will receive twice the candy for catching, hatching, and trading. The style shop will also be updated with new costumes for players to dress their avatars.

Three pokémon will be joining Pikachu in costume this year. Players will be able to catch Bulbasaur dressed as Shedinja, Charmander dressed as Cubone, and Squirtle dressed as Yamask in raids. Plus, Pikachu wearing Mimikyu costumes will be spawning in the wild. All of these costumed Pokémon can also be shiny.

With the added feature of Team Go Rocket, several new shadow pokémon will need to be rescued from pokéstops, including Weedle, Kakuna, Beedrill, Electabuzz, Magmar, Lapras, Mareep, Seedot, Nuzleaf, Sableye, Trapinch, Cacnea, Shuppet, and Duskull.

The ghost pokémon, Yamask, will be showing up for the first time. It has the potential to be shiny, and the mythical ghost pokémon Darkrai will be added to five-star raids.

Spooky new field research will be available from pokéstops. Players will also be able to complete A Spooky Message special research to encounter a forbidden pokémon.

Here's your cheat sheet:

Starts: Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 1 p.m. PDT (GMT −7)

Ends: Friday, November 1, 2019, at 1 p.m. PDT (GMT −7)

New shadow Pokemon: Weedle, Kakuna, Beedrill, Electabuzz, Magmar, Lapras, Mareep, Seedot, Nuzleaf, Sableye, Trapinch, Cacnea, Shuppet, and Duskull.

New avatar styles: Zubat Bag, a Pikachu Onesie, a Cubone Cap, a Litwick Cap, and a Mimikyu Bag!

New shiny: Yamask.

Spawn boosts: Ghost and Dark types in the wild, eggs, and raids.

Costumes: Bulbasaur wearing Shedinja costumes, Charmander wearing Cubone costumes, and Squirtle wearing Yamask costumes in raids. Pikachu will be wearing Mimikyu costume in the wild. Shinies are possible.

New 5-star raid boss: Darkrai

New research tasks and special research.

2× Catch Candy

2× Hatch Candy

2× Transfer Candy

