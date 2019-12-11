Niantic announced the return of it's Holiday Event in Pokémon Go and it promises to be even bigger than ever. The event will feature new costumed Pokémon, including Pichu, Pikachu, and Raichu wearing winter beanies, and Stantler wearing reindeer bells spawning in the wild. The costumed Raichu and Stanler will also be showing up in Two Star Raid Battles for the week. Many Ice type Pokémon will be spawning in the wild, including Sneasel, Delibird, Snorunt, and for the first time ever, Cubchoo, the Chill Pokémon. Friend gifted 7 KM Eggs will feature Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Vulpix, the costumed Pichu, and the costumed Stantler.

In addtion, another Pokémon will be making its debut; Cryogonol, the Crystalizing Pokémon will appear for the first time in Pokémon Go. In order to catch one, you'll need to use a Glacial Lure Mod on a PokéStop. There will be new holiday themed Special Research and Shadow Delibird will need saving from Team Go Rocket. Both Snover and the costumed Stantler will have increased shiny rates, and there will, of course, be plenty of festive clothes for your avatar in the Style Shop.

As if all that wasn't enough, there will be several bonuses in effect for the week.

Open up to 40 Gifts each day.

Carry up to 20 Gifts at a time.

The first PokéStop spin of the day will grant a single use Incubator.

For December 24-25, Trainers will earn twice the Catch and Transfer Candy, from the 26-27, Catch Stardust will be doubled, from the 28-29, Catch XP will be doubled, and from the December 30 through January 1, Eggs will hatch twice as fast.

There will also be a special eight hour long weekend event on Saturday, December 28, 2019, from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM local time.

Two-hour Glacial Lure Mods will draw Lapras, Delibird, and Cubchoo.

Glaceon evolved in this time will know the Charged Attack Last Resort.

Regice will be back in Legendary Raids.

Players can get up to two additional Raid Passes from PokéStop spins.

It's going to be an extremely busy holiday season for all you Pokémon Go players. Make sure to bundle up, grab your hot chocolate and stay warm as your journey continues!

