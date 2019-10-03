The baby form of Mr. Mime, Mime Jr, has arrived in Pokémon vvvGo. But you may not know it if you don't live in Europe and aren't a regular egg hatcher. Mime Jr can only be obtained by those in a very specific geographic location who are hatching eggs, and the rest of us are out of luck until there's an event that brings him to everyone else.
Here's everything you need to know about Mime Jr and his regional egg buddies in Pokémon Go:
How do you obtain Mime Jr in Pokémon Go?
There is currently only one way to obtain Mime Jr in Pokémon Go, and that's through the current World Tourism Day egg event, which began on September 26 and appears to be going on indefinitely. Mime Jr is available in 5km eggs obtained from spinning Poke Stops in Europe, in the same regions its evolution Mr. Mime is available.
Can Mime Jr. or Mr. Mime be caught in the wild?
Mime Jr cannot currently be caught in the wild and is limited only to eggs. Mr. Mime can still be caught in the wild, but is also Europe-only as it's been from the start. Mr. Mime was available from 7km eggs for a limited time last month along with its regional brethren Tauros, Farfetch'd, and Kangaskhan, but that event has passed and he's returned to Europe-exclusivity.
Do you have to be located in Europe to get Mime Jr?
You do. Mime Jr will not hatch from eggs obtained anywhere else at the moment.
Can you hatch Mime Jr from a 7km egg obtained from someone in Europe?
You cannot. Mime Jr only hatches from 5km eggs right now, though it's possible he may move to 7km eggs down the line.
Will other regions get similar exclusives?
Right now there is, unfortunately, an imbalance of exclusives depending on which region you're located in, with Europe having the extra Mime Jr. However, through the World Tourism Day event, some other regional exclusives are appearing in 5km eggs as well as in the wild. Here are the regional exclusives appearing in eggs right now, by region:
Africa:
- Heatmor
- Pansear
- Tropius
- Corsola (Kenya, Ethiopia, Madagascar)
Asia:
- Farfetch'd (Japan, South Korea)
- Corsola (India, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Papus New Guinea)
- Chatot (India, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Papus New Guinea)
- Volbeat
- Torkoal (South Asia)
- Zangoose
- Lunatone
- Pansage
- Heatmor
- Pachirisu (Russia)
Australia and New Zealand:
- Kangaskhan
- Corsola (Northern Australia)
- Chatot (Northern Australia)
- Volbeat
- Zangoose
- Lunatone
- Pansage
- Heatmor
- Relicanth (New Zealand and surrounding islands only)
Europe:
- Mr. Mime
- Volbeat
- Zangoose
- Lunatone
- Tropius (Mediterranean Sea and surrounding areas)
- Mime Jr
- Pansear
- Durant
North America:
- Tauros
- Heracross (Southern areas of Florida and Texas)
- Illumise
- Seviper
- Solrock
- Pachirisu (Alaska, areas of northern Canada)
- Panpour
- Durant
South America:
- Heracross
- Corsola (Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico)
- Illumise
- Seviper
- Solrock
- Chatot
- Panpour
- Durant
Will Mime Jr ever come to other regions?
Currently, that's unknown. Mime Jr is a frustrating exclusive since it's a "baby" Pokémon that can't be caught in the wild, but it's not an evolution where if you had gained a Mr. Mime from the recent event you might be able to evolve him regardless of region. It's possible we'll see Mime Jr come overseas as the result of a special event later in the game, but for now, you'll have to be able to go on holiday to obtain one.