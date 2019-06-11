An event called Professor Willow's Global Challenge will be hosted on Pokémon GO during the different Pokémon GO Fests around the world. Valor, Mystic, and Instinct have been tasked to work together and complete a number of challenges during every Pokémon GO Fest. Here are all the details!

When is Professor Willow's Global Challenge?

Professor Willow's Global Challenge is in several different sections. Each section has its own start and end times during a Pokémon GO Fest.

Spark's Candy Research Challenge is during the Pokémon GO Fest of Chicago, starting 9 a.m. on June 13 and ends at 5 p.m. on June 16 (GMT −7).

is during the Pokémon GO Fest of Chicago, starting 9 a.m. on June 13 and ends at 5 p.m. on June 16 (GMT −7). Candela's XP Research Challenge is during the Pokémon GO Fest of Dortmund, starting at 1 a.m. on July 4 and ends at 9 a.m. July 7 (GMT −7).

is during the Pokémon GO Fest of Dortmund, starting at 1 a.m. on July 4 and ends at 9 a.m. July 7 (GMT −7). Blanche's Stardust Research Challenge is during the Pokémon GO Fest for Yokohama, starting at 6 p.m. on August 5 and ends at 1 a.m. August 12 (GMT −7).

What is the goal of Professor Willow's Global Challenge?

There are four different tasks for Pokémon GO players for the Professor Willow Global Challenge. Team Instinct, Team Valor, and Team Mystic are tasked, as an entire team working together, to collect 15 million research tasks per challenge. Pokémon GO Fest event attendees are tasked with completing 1 million research tasks during the event.

What are the rewards of Professor Willow's Global Challenge?