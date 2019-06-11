An event called Professor Willow's Global Challenge will be hosted on Pokémon GO during the different Pokémon GO Fests around the world. Valor, Mystic, and Instinct have been tasked to work together and complete a number of challenges during every Pokémon GO Fest. Here are all the details!
When is Professor Willow's Global Challenge?
Professor Willow's Global Challenge is in several different sections. Each section has its own start and end times during a Pokémon GO Fest.
- Spark's Candy Research Challenge is during the Pokémon GO Fest of Chicago, starting 9 a.m. on June 13 and ends at 5 p.m. on June 16 (GMT −7).
- Candela's XP Research Challenge is during the Pokémon GO Fest of Dortmund, starting at 1 a.m. on July 4 and ends at 9 a.m. July 7 (GMT −7).
- Blanche's Stardust Research Challenge is during the Pokémon GO Fest for Yokohama, starting at 6 p.m. on August 5 and ends at 1 a.m. August 12 (GMT −7).
What is the goal of Professor Willow's Global Challenge?
There are four different tasks for Pokémon GO players for the Professor Willow Global Challenge. Team Instinct, Team Valor, and Team Mystic are tasked, as an entire team working together, to collect 15 million research tasks per challenge. Pokémon GO Fest event attendees are tasked with completing 1 million research tasks during the event.
What are the rewards of Professor Willow's Global Challenge?
For Spark's Candy Research Challenge
- If Pokémon GO Fest Chicago event attendees complete one million research tasks it unlocks 2 Catch Candy.
- If Team Instinct completes 15 million research tasks globally, each player will earn a guaranteed Rare Candy per raid.
- If Team Valor completes 15 million research tasks globally, each player will earn a 1/2 Hatch Distance.
- If Team Mystic completes 15 million research tasks globally, each player will earn 2 Hatch Candy.
- All unlocked bonuses will run from June 18 to June 25.
- If all bonuses are unlocked, Raikou will be available in raids (time will be announced if successful) and you might catch a Shiny Raikou!
For Candela's XP Research Challenge
- If Pokémon GO Fest Dortmund event attendees complete one million research tasks it unlocks 3 Catch XP.
- If Team Instinct completes 15 million research tasks globally, each player will earn a 1-hour Luck Egg.
- If Team Valor completes 15 million research tasks globally, each player will earn 3 Hatch XP.
- If Team Valor completes 15 million research tasks globally, each player will earn 2 Raid XP.
- All unlocked bonuses will run from July 9 to July 16.
- If all bonuses are unlocked, Entei will be available in raids (time will be announced if successful) and you might catch a Shiny Entei!
For Blanche's Stardust Research Challenge
- If Pokémon GO Fest Yokohama event attendees complete one million research tasks it unlocks 3 Catch Stardust.
- If Team Instinct completes 15 million research tasks globally, each player will earn guaranteed 3,000 Stardust per raid.
- If Team Valor completes 15 million research tasks globally, each player will earn 3 Hatch Stardust.
- If Team Valor completes 15 million research tasks globally, each player will earn 1-hour Star Pieces.
- All unlocked bonuses will run from August 13 to August 20. -If all bonuses are unlocked, Suicune will be available in raids (time will be announced if successful) and you might catch a Shiny Suicune!
Additionally, if all three teams (Instinct, Valor, and Mystic) and the event attendees meet the research goals by the end of the summer a different "more exciting bonus" will be unlocked that the Pokémon GO team hasn't disclosed yet.