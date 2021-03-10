What you need to know
- A new referral program will reward Pokémon Go players for referring friends to the game.
- Brand new players and players who return after a break will qualify.
- Both the referring player and their friend will earn rewards for certain milestones.
Pokémon Go has always been a game best played with friends, but soon the rewards for friends are going to be even better. Niantic has just announced a new referral program coming to Pokémon Go. Once implemented, you will be able to provide your referral code to new players, in addition to players who've taken an extended break from Pokémon Go. As referred players reach certain milestones in their Pokémon Go journey, they will receive rewards such as special Pokémon encounters, Rare Candy, and Incubators, as will the player who referred them. No word yet on how long of a break counts or what limits there may be on referrals, but as soon as we hear more, we'll be first to share details with you.
As with other new features, the referral program will first be introduced to players in Australia. Select Trainers in Australia will be provided with referral codes to share with their friends and provide feedback on the process and rewards, while Niantic fine tunes the program.
Are you excited to introduce new friends and re-introduce old friends to the fun of Pokémon Go? What sort of rewards do you think should be included? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories, so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!
