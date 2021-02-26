As Pokémon's 25th anniversary celebration starts to pick up steam, The Pokémon Company has promised lots of surprises to celebrate the occasion. One of those surprises made its debut during February's Pokémon Presents presentation. The Pokémon Company unveiled a new Pokemon game called Pokémon Legends: Arceus, marking a new direction for the Pokémon series. It's early, but it already looks like it'll be one of the best RPGs on the Nintendo Switch. Here's everything you need to know about the brand new Pokémon game.

What is Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a new Pokémon game set in the ancient Sinnoh region. In this era, people from all over the world have settled in Sinnoh to explore this new land. Receiving a partner Pokémon from a professor, you set off to capture every Pokémon and help create Sinnoh's first Pokédex. What's new in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

Almost everything, really. Pokémon Legends: Arceus seems like a Breath of the Wild-inspired take on the traditional Pokémon formula. Sinnoh has been transformed into an open world, and you're free to explore the untouched mountains, beaches, and forest of the Sinnoh region. You can hunt for Pokémon much like you did in the Wild area of Pokémon Sword and Shield, but now you can toss a Poké Ball right at the Pokémon and capture them. Movement has been improved and battles also seem to be tweaked. Now you can engage wild Pokémon alongside your own Pokémon. What are the starter Pokémon?

Every new region comes with new starter Pokémon. In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, however, you'll come across some familiar faces. The starters include Rowlet, from Generation VII, Cyndaquil from Generation II, and Oshawott from Generation V. The mix of starters were captured and brought to Sinnoh by a traveling professor, who remains a mystery at this time. How many Pokémon will be in the game?

We don't have a count of how many Pokémon will appear in the game, but we've caught already caught a glimpse of some familiar Pokémon throughout the trailer. Will there be two versions of the game?

Breaking away from Pokémon tradition, there's will only be one version of the game. Hopefully, that means we can capture every Pokémon ourselves. What's the story in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

We don't know much about the story of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. So far, we've only learned that it somehow centers around the titular mythical Pokémon. When does Pokémon Legends: Arceus release?