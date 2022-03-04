Everybody likes free stuff, and there's a whole bunch of it coming to Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Using the Mystery Gift option, players can download special and unique items or Pokémon to use in their game. The Mystery Gift option takes around two hours from the moment you start the game to unlock, so if you've just picked this up, you'll have to be patient.

The newest Mystery Gift promotions offer lots of cool items to use in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Here's how to obtain them:

Press the Up Arrow to open the bag on the left Joy-Con or Pro Controller when in the game. Press ZR twice to head to the Communications tab. Select Mystery Gifts, and choose the method in which you'd like to obtain them. Up until May 9th, 2022, players can select "Get via Internet" to receive unique clothing items.

Here are the following codes players can enter when selecting "Get via Code/Password":

ARCEUSADVENTURE — Grants the player 30 Ultra Balls, 30 Gigaton Balls, and 30 Jet balls. This distribution will run until March 31st, 2022.

— Grants the player 30 Ultra Balls, 30 Gigaton Balls, and 30 Jet balls. This distribution will run until March 31st, 2022. THX4Y0URHELP — Grants the player 5 Grit Pebbles, 5 Rare Candies, and 5 Star Pieces. This distribution will run until April 1st, 2022. Note that there are no letter Os in these codes, and that the number zero is used instead.

Another Mystery Gift offers a special Hisuian Growlithe, which, when transferred out of the game, will have its Hidden Ability, Justified. The method to obtain it is different depending on one's region. Players in the US can obtain a code by visiting their local GameStop, while those in Europe simply need to visit their corresponding GameStop's website, or GAME in the case of the UK.

However, codes are not region-locked, so US players can visit the GAME website, enter their email address, and later receive two codes in their email. One code grants the player their special Hisuian Growlithe which can be picked up at the pastures in Jubilife Village, while the other grants the player 20 Feather Balls.