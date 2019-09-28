What you need to know
- The Pokémon Company announced that it will have a 24-hour broadcast for Pokémon Sword and Shield.
- It's will be "live" footage showing a forest area within the Galar region known as Glimwood Tangle.
- The Pokémon Company has said that you "may notice things that surprise you," during this streaming.
- It starts Friday, October 4 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET.
The Pokémon Company recently announced that it would be holding a special broadcast for Pokémon Sword and Shield. It's going to be a 24-hour live stream that showcases "live" footage from a forest within the Galar region known as Glimwood Tangle. The premise for the stream is that Professor Magnolia's assistant, Sonia, wants viewers to help her with her research by viewing the footage. It will take place starting Friday, October 4 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET.
The Pokémon Company has further teased that viewers "may notice things that surprise you." I'm not fully sure what to expect from this 24-hour broadcast, but I'm guessing it might allow us to see familiar Pokémon that haven't been confirmed to appear yet in Gen 8. Or perhaps we'll see new Galar region Pokémon that have never been seen before. Either way, I'm curious to see what happens during this stream. If new Pokémon are announced, we'll add them to our list of Pokémon arriving in Gen 8. You can head to the Pokémon website, if you want to learn more information about this special broadcast.
It's basically only a month and a half away from the release of the Nintendo Switch games Pokémon Sword and Shield, which are set to release on Friday, November 15, 2019. I'm super excited to get my hands on these games and to explore all of the new game mechanics for myself. The Dynamax and Gigantamax battle functions, in particular, have made me curious. Whether you're new to the Pokémon games or are a longtime fan, get stoked for their release by watching the 24-hour stream.
