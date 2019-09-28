The Pokémon Company recently announced that it would be holding a special broadcast for Pokémon Sword and Shield. It's going to be a 24-hour live stream that showcases "live" footage from a forest within the Galar region known as Glimwood Tangle. The premise for the stream is that Professor Magnolia's assistant, Sonia, wants viewers to help her with her research by viewing the footage. It will take place starting Friday, October 4 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET.

The Pokémon Company has further teased that viewers "may notice things that surprise you." I'm not fully sure what to expect from this 24-hour broadcast, but I'm guessing it might allow us to see familiar Pokémon that haven't been confirmed to appear yet in Gen 8. Or perhaps we'll see new Galar region Pokémon that have never been seen before. Either way, I'm curious to see what happens during this stream. If new Pokémon are announced, we'll add them to our list of Pokémon arriving in Gen 8. You can head to the Pokémon website, if you want to learn more information about this special broadcast.