Best answer: No. Even though these new Fighting-type Pokémon have genders, they're still Legendary Pokémon, which cannot produce eggs at a nursery regardless of whether you drop one off with a different gender or a Ditto. If you want to get a Kubfu or Urshifu without using the Expansion Pass, you'll need to trade with another player who has these Pokémon.

The unbearable truth

Anyone who purchases the Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass can acquire the new Fighting-type Pokémon, Kubfu, while at the Isle of Armor. After fighting its way through one of the towers on the island, Kubfu will either evolve into Fighting/Dark-type Urshifu (Single-Strike Style) or Fighting/Water-type Urshifu (Rapid Strike Style). Considering that there are two distinct evolutions and that these Pokémon currently cannot be acquired anywhere else, it makes sense that players would want to breed Kubfu. However, it's just not possible.

Kubfu and the two Urshifu versions are all Legendary Pokémon, which historically cannot be bred in a nursery. If you do drop off an Urshifu or a Kubfu at a nursery with a Ditto or with a Kubfu or Urshifu of a different gender, then the nursery worker will tell you that the two of them don't get along well at all. And no matter how long you leave them in the facility, the two creatures will not produce any eggs.

Only one other way to get them