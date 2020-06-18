Best answer: No. Even though these new Fighting-type Pokémon have genders, they're still Legendary Pokémon, which cannot produce eggs at a nursery regardless of whether you drop one off with a different gender or a Ditto. If you want to get a Kubfu or Urshifu without using the Expansion Pass, you'll need to trade with another player who has these Pokémon.
- Fight with steel: Pokémon Sword ($60 at Amazon)
- Defend the realm: Pokémon Shield ($60 at Amazon)
- Continue the adventure: Pokemon Sword & Shield Expansion Pass ($30 at Amazon)
The unbearable truth
Anyone who purchases the Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass can acquire the new Fighting-type Pokémon, Kubfu, while at the Isle of Armor. After fighting its way through one of the towers on the island, Kubfu will either evolve into Fighting/Dark-type Urshifu (Single-Strike Style) or Fighting/Water-type Urshifu (Rapid Strike Style). Considering that there are two distinct evolutions and that these Pokémon currently cannot be acquired anywhere else, it makes sense that players would want to breed Kubfu. However, it's just not possible.
Kubfu and the two Urshifu versions are all Legendary Pokémon, which historically cannot be bred in a nursery. If you do drop off an Urshifu or a Kubfu at a nursery with a Ditto or with a Kubfu or Urshifu of a different gender, then the nursery worker will tell you that the two of them don't get along well at all. And no matter how long you leave them in the facility, the two creatures will not produce any eggs.
Only one other way to get them
This means that the only way to get a Kubfu or Urshifu without actually playing through the Isle of Armor DLC is to trade another player for one. To increase your chances of that happening, you'll definitely want to see if anyone is willing to trade on Pokémon HOME.
Sword
Pokémon Sword
Fight for the right
Pokémon Sword offers a brand new region for players to explore, along with several new Pokemon to discover. See if you have what it takes to become the Galar region Pokémon Champion.
Defensive strength
Pokémon Shield
Be a shield
Pokémon Shield also allows you to traverse the Galar region, but it offers different Pokémon than the ones you can catch in Sword. See if you have what it takes to become the best Pokémon trainer of them all.
Continue the adventure
Pokémon Sword & Shield Expansion Pass
Explore more of Galar
This DLC allows Sword and Shield players to explore the Isle of Armor and the Crown Tundra. There are more Pokémon to capture, new rivals to meet, and more challenges to complete. Just make sure you select the proper version of the DLC that matches the version of the game you're playing.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Looking for a new controller for your Switch? Look no further!
If you want a more conventional gaming controller for your Switch and don't want to spend more on the Pro Controller, you do have other options. Here are my favorite third-party controllers for Nintendo Switch.
Just starting out with a Nintendo Labo? Here are the best options.
DIY with Nintendo Labo Kits for the Nintendo Switch is easy! Here's what we recommend for beginners.
Get spooky with the best horror games out now for the Switch
Looking for some horror games on the Switch to get your adrenaline running? Do you just want something that's a little spooky but not horrifying? Check out these options.